WINSLOW, Maine — A car plowed into a home in Winslow Monday after the driver possibly lost consciousness behind the wheel, officials said.

The driver was heading toward China on China Road when he crossed the centerline and went into a ditch, police said.

The car continued on until it came crashing into the office and living room of a home.

No one was home at the time of the crash, only a pair of dogs, and they were not hurt, police said. However, there was significant damage to both the car and the house.

Firefighters were able to extricate the driver, who has not been identified, from the car.

The man was awake and seemed to be doing OK when EMTs took him to the hospital, but his current condition is unknown, officials said.