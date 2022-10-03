LINCOLNVILLE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Tanglewood 4-H Camp and Learning Center is hosting a public festival and dinner to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 Tanglewood Road, Lincolnville. Events will be held throughout the day, beginning at 8 a.m.

Activities include a Fun Run, crafts, games, cider pressing and more. From 2–4:30 p.m., there will be family-friendly activities, followed by a welcome and presentation by UMaine Extension staff, and the Tanglewood board and alumni. For a $40 suggested donation, guests may attend dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by live music featuring Tanglewood alum Louisa Stancioff and her band.

For decades, Tanglewood has provided summer camp and school-based learning experiences to more than 2,500 youth each year. In keeping with the camp’s original charter, these programs aim to connect youth to the natural world and teach them that they are part of a diverse and dynamic human community. During the event, past and current staff will share memories of the last 40 years and reflections on aspirations for the future.

For more details and to register for the dinner and live music, visit the event website. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-789-5868 or extension.tanglewood4h@maine.edu.