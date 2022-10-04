A proposed rate hike for Versant Power customers hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday asked members of her administration’s energy office to intervene to attempt to prevent Versant Power from raising its rates by about 32 percent by next summer.

The proposed rate hike was spurred by upgrades, technology investments and labor market pressures, the utility said in August.

If the rate hike is approved by the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the average Versant customer could see their bill increase by about $13 per month, or $164 annually.

Mills’ energy office has also intervened on behalf of Central Maine Power customers to seek an intervention that would block a three-year rate increase which would increase the average customer’s electricity bill by about $120 per year.

Most Versant Power customers who use the standard offer price already saw an 89 percent hike for electricity supply over the past year.