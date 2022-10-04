NAPLES, Maine — A former horse-and-carriage barn and farmhouse built in 1785 that subsequently contained an antiques shop, ice cream parlor, pie shop and Airbnb is up for sale in this lakeside resort community of about 3,900 people in southwestern Maine.

Known as “The Barn,” the almost 7,000-square-foot, post-and-beam structure is two levels and is for sale at $2.5 million. It contains two Airbnbs, with a third to be added in a historic copula once it is fully refurbished, listing agent Jocelyn O’Rourke-Shane of Maine Real Estate Choice said.

“The current owner’s plans, if he still owns it, are to add a few more Airbnbs,” she said. “He installed a large septic system last year so it can be multifunctional for weddings or what have you.”

The Barn in Naples, an Airbnb that started out as a horse and carriage barn in 1785, has been many things, including space for entertainment and weddings (left) and an antique shop (top right). Credit: Courtesy of Ed Mercer

More than a third of Airbnb units in Maine are concentrated in just 10 tourist communities, including Old Orchard Beach and Bar Harbor, according to data from Airbnb tracker AirDNA. But Airbnbs also are spreading in smaller tourism areas like Naples.

The property on Roosevelt Trail, at the intersection of routes 302 and 35, lies near the entrance to The Causeway, the main drag of Naples that runs by Long Lake and the town’s retail center.

The Barn’s owner, Dan LaJoie, brought new attention to the property in 2021 when he acquired the cupola with plans to restore it. The cupola was once atop the Bay of Naples Inn, a turn of the century accommodation overlooking Long Lake that was torn down in 1964.

The cupola was deeded to the town 10 years ago, but in 2020 residents decided to relinquish ownership of it. Meanwhile, it had been sitting at a campground down the road from The Barn. It now sits to the left side of The Barn and will become a small, third Airbnb.

“The cupola will go over the third Airbnb, which is almost completed,” O’Rourke-Shane said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how the cupola will be used. It will become the third Airbnb on the property.