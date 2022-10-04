Editor’s note: Aleeah Patrock and Vincent Patrock have been safely found, and Alexandra Vincent was taken into custody on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

An AMBER alert has been issued for two young children who have been missing from the Saco area since Monday.

Aleeah Patrock, 8, a white female who stands approximately 4 feet tall and weighs about 75 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock, a white male, who stands approximately 3-foot-11 and weighs about 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, went missing from a residence at 63 Ferry Road, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The children were last seen on Monday with their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, a white female who stands approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs around 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to Moss. Vincent reportedly took the children with her and is believed to be traveling in a silver 2021 Toyota Rav 4, which has a Maine Breast Cancer plate LULOU.

Alexandra Vincent. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety A silver 2021 Toyota RAV-4 with license plate LULOU Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

Vincent’s last known cellphone location was in Newark, New Jersey, at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Moss said.

Anyone with any information about the children, Vincent or the vehicle can be reported to the Saco Police Department at 207-287-4535.