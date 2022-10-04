The Bonny Eagle school board voted against banning a controversial book about gender identity.

Some parents and conservative groups are pushing to ban titles like “Gender Queer: A Memoir” from high school libraries, as well as other books that deal with gender and race.

At a packed meeting Monday night, dozens of parents, teachers and students spoke out for and against the book.

“Gender Queer” explores the author’s real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrations that some parents find objectionable.

“There are real problems facing this district, and this book isn’t one of them. It boggles the rational mind why this is even an issue. Nobody has to read the book, but some may want to, and they should have that choice. Some may need to read this book because they need to see themselves reflected somewhere other than the small, minded hate that’s been on display at these meetings,” said Jess Webber, a Bonny Eagle teacher and parent.

Last month, the Bonny Eagle school board voted against a ban on a different book at the middle school. That book is called “It’s Perfectly Normal,” which is about sex education and puberty, including within the LGBTQ+ community.