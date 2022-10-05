HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Beginning in late October, the Northeastern Regional Field Office of USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will be conducting the Potato Acreage and Disposition survey. The results of this survey will be used to establish preliminary USDA statistics for the 2022 fall potato crop, including planted and harvested acreage, production and yield, utilization, and price data.

NASS gathers the data for the survey online, by mail, and through telephone interviews. “The cooperation of potato farmers is crucial to ensure that your state’s potato crop is accurately represented in national potato production statistics,” explained King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. “NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only state- and national-level data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified,” stated Whetstone.

NASS will compile and analyze the survey information and publish the results on Nov. 9, in the Crop Production release. This and all NASS reports are available online at https://www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/index.php.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at 800-498-1518.