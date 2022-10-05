Editors note: Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found dead inside their home on Swetts Pond Road. An investigation has been opened.

Police have blocked off part of an Orrington road for an emergency.

Law enforcement had erected an “emergency scene ahead” barricade at the intersection of Dow and Swetts Pond roads Wednesday morning, keeping drivers from turning left from Dow Road onto Swetts Pond Road.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s department responds to a scene (on left side of road) on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Police had not released information as of 2pm. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Swetts Pond is a dead-end road.

Police provided no further information late Wednesday morning.