The death of a person at a Lamoine home on Monday is under investigation.

A body was found at a Shore Road home at around 10:15 a.m. on Monday morning when a friend of the person stopped by the residence, according to Shannong Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The person who discovered the body then reported the death to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The body, which has not been identified, was transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy was conducted, and an investigation into the death is ongoing.

There is no danger to the public, Moss said on Wednesday.