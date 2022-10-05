Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The Maine I want to live in is:

Where seniors can afford their prescription drugs. Where our public education is fully funded so our children can grow to be successful, thriving adults.

Where a woman has rights to abortion — whether for financial constraints or pregnancy complications — whatever the reason, it should be her decision.

Where people can marry whomever they love. Where people are supported no matter what their sexual orientation.

Where our country’s true history is taught in school and where children have access to all sorts of books and literature.

Where free, secure, and fair elections are held, and voting is simple and easy. Where the health of our citizens is important and health guidelines are followed. Where climate change is recognized, and our natural resources are protected for the future.

That’s why I’ll be voting for Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden this November.

Mary Smith

Plymouth