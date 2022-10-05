Hunters looking to purchase an antlerless deer permit will have to wait until next week because the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s website for the sale was down Wednesday morning.

DIF&W planned to make unclaimed antlerless permits available on its website at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The department said in an email that due to website issues no one was able to purchase a permit. They’re rescheduling the permits to go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m.

This is the second phase of Maine’s new antlerless deer permit system. All hunters, including those who did not apply for the lottery, those who received a permit through the lottery, and those who applied to the lottery but did not receive a permit, are eligible to buy a permit online on a first-come, first-served basis.

To buy a permit online, users must go to the DIF&W’s antlerless deer permit page online and click “Purchase Permit” under the “Over the Counter Permit” section.

When the process goes live, those who enter the antlerless permit site will be placed in a line and given an estimated wait for their turn.