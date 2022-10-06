AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainers could get some cash to help cover the costs of preparing their homes for the winter.

Efficiency Maine has launched a “$100 DIY Winter Prep Rebate” program, which will reimburse Maine homeowners and tenants up to $100 toward the purchase of select weatherization and insulation products.

Covered under the rebate program are products like weather stripping, caulk, spray foam sealant, window insulation kits, pipe and duct insulation, duct sealing, tank wrap and foam board insulation.

“Small investments to tighten up your home for the winter months can make a big difference,” Gov. Janet Mills said. “This new program from Efficiency Maine will help even more Maine people weatherize their homes this winter to save money and stay warm. I encourage homeowners and renters to take advantage of this incentive over the coming weeks and months.”

The rebate program will cover purchases made between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

Complete promotion details, a list of eligible products and a claim form can be found on the Efficiency Maine website.