Here’s a preview of the high school football games scheduled across Maine this weekend.

Falmouth at Brewer, Friday

Falmouth (3-2) is traveling north to Brewer (1-4) for a Class B North clash on Friday evening. The Navigators are 1-2 in their last three football games and are trying to bounce back from an 18-0 shutout loss to Windham.

Brewer has dropped four in a row after beating Bangor 35-6 in the season opener. The Witches will look to lean on all-conference running back Cameron Hughes on Friday night and try to recreate what Windham running back Haddon Boyle did a week ago against the Navigators (126 yards and two touchdowns). In Hughes’ game against Bangor, he ran for 183 yards and scored three times.

Falmouth is 0-2 on the road, scoring a combined 16 points on the road this year. On the other side, Brewer has scored 20 points in both of its home games but lost both.

Oak Hill at Hermon, Friday

The Hermon football team has been on what coach Kyle Gallant called a “rollercoaster of a season” in the first five games.

After beating Maine Central Institute, the Hawks lost to Winthrop, beat Oceanside, lost to Cheverus and finally Hampden Academy last Friday.

The up and down nature of the football season hopefully will turn into a winning streak for Hermon after some defensive changes the team made. After being shut out by Cheverus, Gallant moved Jaykob Dow from defensive end to defensive tackle and moved Gary Glidden from linebacker to defensive end. After the adjustment, Hermon defeated the Broncos by 47 points, the team’s biggest margin of victory.

Class D’s Oak Hill will come into town on a two-game winning streak in which the Raiders outscored their opponents 104-6.

Oak Hill is a young football team that replaced a lot of key pieces this fall but the defense has been a bright spot for the Raiders and Hermon will have its work cut out for them.

Camden Hills at Mount Desert Island, Friday

The Mount Desert Island football team heads into its week six matchup with Camden Hills at 2-2 with its most-recent game being a 62-20 win over Ellsworth/Sumner.

Coach Mark Shields runs the defense for the Trojans and is preparing the team for Camden Hills’ multiple formations that it runs offensively.

“I run the defense for us and as the defensive that presents a bit of a challenge because you have to align your kids against all these forms so that takes some time,” Shields said. “Then you talk about what they run out of those formations. That’s where I’ve spent most of my energy this week. Offensively, they pose a challenge because they fly to the ball and they’re a real athletic group of kids. They are very similar to us as far as their personnel. I don’t think either team has large guys but they’re athletic.”

On defense, MDI has leaned on Alex Gray, a senior who is the team’s top tackler.

On offense, running back Aiden Grant scored four touchdowns against Ellsworth and quarterback Spencer Laurendeau is a dual-threat for the Trojans.

While being 2-2 on the year, MDI has a scoring margin of plus-36.

The Camden Hills football team averages 19 points per game and is 1-3 on the season.

Stearns/Schenck at Dexter, Saturday

The Dexter football team is 5-0 on the season with its most recent win of the come-from-behind variety against Orono, 38-34. The Tigers have beaten their opponents by a scoring margin of 278-to-148.

At 5-0, Dexter faces off against Sterns/Schenck, who is also 5-0. Stearns/Schenck has a much closer scoring margin on the season of plus-35 points after giving up 119 in the past two games, winning by a combined seven points.

Dexter returns quite a bit from its eight-man small school championship squad from a year ago, including quarterback Bryce Connor, who has amassed 1,400 total offensive yards in the season.

Connor also scored the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left last Friday to beat Orono on a run up the middle from the goal line.

Dexter should be able to score, but both football team’s focus should be on their defenses. Mt. View’s Wyatt Evensen scored eight touchdowns and rushed for 475 yards last week against Stearns/Scheneck, and its defense has given up more points this fall than Dexter’s.