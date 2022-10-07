AUBURN — Corporate Partners for a Hunger-Free Maine is a group of socially responsible corporations and their corporate foundations that support Good Shepherd Food Bank in providing food to people facing food insecurity across Maine through its statewide partner agency network of food pantries, meal sites, shelters, schools, health centers, and other community organizations.

“Through monetary gifts and/or food donations, 148 corporate partners helped Good Shepherd Food Bank provide more than 31.6 million meals to Mainers experiencing hunger last year,” stated Georgia Jenkins, corporate and foundation relations officer. “Support from our Corporate Partners undoubtedly helps the Food Bank increase access to nutritious food for children, families, adults, and seniors facing food insecurity, but it also demonstrates that these local businesses and national corporations are stepping up to join the fight to end hunger in Maine.”

Good Shepherd Food Bank’s 2022 Transformational and Visionary level Corporate Partners for a Hunger-Free Maine include:

Transformational Partner:

Hannaford Supermarkets, donated the equivalent of 10.4 million meals through a combination of monetary gifts and food donations in the last year.

Visionary Partners:

donated at least 150,000 meals

Albertsons Companies Foundation

Bernstein Shur

BJ’s Wholesale

Broccoli Associates, Inc.

Diversified Foods Inc.

Feeding America

Maine Credit Unions, Campaign to End Hunger

Morgan Stanley Foundation

Native Maine Produce and Specialty Foods

New Balance Foundation

NRF Distributors

Oakhurst

Sam’s Club

Shaw’s

Subaru

Target

Trader Joe’s

Viking Lumber

Walmart

Whole Foods Market

Corporate partners also demonstrate their support by matching employee gifts and/or employee hours, as well as volunteering at our distribution centers in Auburn and Hampden. To find out how you can help fight hunger in your community, contact Georgia Jenkins, corporate and foundation relations officer, at gjenkins@gsfb.org.



As the largest hunger-relief organization in Maine, Good Shepherd Food Bank supports Mainers facing hunger by sourcing nutritious food and distributing it to nearly 600 partner organizations across the state, including food pantries, meal sites, schools, health care centers, and senior programs. The Food Bank also supports its partners with capacity-building and innovation grants that improve and promote equitable and dignified access to nutritious food across the state. In 2021, the Food Bank distributed more than 31.6 million meals through its network of partners, and strategically invested $4.4 million in grants to its network of partners. The Food Bank leads a statewide effort to combat the root causes of hunger by engaging in advocacy, nutrition education, and strategic partnerships and is currently leading a $250 million Campaign to End Hunger in Maine.