Funding for energy audits of historic buildings is available from the Maine Community Foundation’s Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency grant program.

Eligible buildings must be owned by a nonprofit or municipality and be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, be determined eligible for listing on the Register, or be a contributing building in a nationally designated historic district. Organizations working to improve energy efficiency for their historic buildings must first complete an energy audit before then applying for energy efficiency implementation funding.

Applications for energy audit grants are now being accepted on a rolling basis with no deadline. The maximum grant amount is $5,000.

For more information, eligibility guidelines and to submit a proposal, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Program Officer Katie Howard at khoward@mainecf.org or 207-412-0832.



