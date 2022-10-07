Leavitt High School of Turner sophomore Jade Haylock, South Portland High senior Lucas Flaherty and Freeport junior Eli Spaulding will all be looking to defend their state individual golf championship at the Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro this weekend.

The team championships will also be decided beginning Friday when the Class A golfers tee off on the Tomahawk course at Natanis starting at 11 a.m.

Class B and C golfers will tee off on Saturday. The B golfers will start at 10 at Tomahawk and the C golfers will go off at 11 at the Arrowhead layout.

Flaherty was the Class A winner a year ago, but Falmouth won the team title. Falmouth was the third team in three years to triumph as Greely of Cumberland Center claimed the crown in 2020 and Mt. Ararat of Topsham was the 2019 winner.

It was the same scenario in Class B as Yarmouth was the champ following Freeport in 2020 and York in 2019. Spaulding was the individual titlist.

Kents Hill annexed its second title in three years in C, sandwiching 2019 and ’21 titles around Orono High School’s championship in 2020.

Haylock captured the girls individual title by beating her older sister, Ruby, by four shots.