It was a weekend of firsts at the State High School golf championships at the Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Three schools captured their first-ever state titles as the Brunswick High School boys captured Class A, Leavitt Area High School of Turner claimed Class B and Maranacook Community High School of Readfield earned the C crown.

The Class A tourney was held on Friday while B and C happened Saturday.

Brunswick shot a 24-over-par 312 to top Falmouth and Scarborough by five shots. Rounding out the top five were Gorham and Thornton Academy, who each posted a 321.

Scarborough’s Marc Twombly was the individual winner with a 3-under-par score of 69. That was five shots better than Cheverus of Portland’s Mick Madden and six better than Brunswick’s Austin Stromick and Gorham’s Taylor Farr.

The girls individual winner was Ruth Weeks of Greely High School in Cumberland. Thornton Academy of Saco’s McKenna Castle (90) and Windham’s Fiona Harmon (93) were second and third.

The Leavitt boys shot a 42-over 330 to win by 14 strokes over Cape Elizabeth in Class B. Gardiner and Yarmouth (351) tied for third with Lincoln Academy of Newcastle fifth at 358.

Freeport’s Eli Spaulding defended his individual title with an even-par 72, one shot better than Jack Quinn of Gardiner. Lincoln Academy’s Kellen Adickes was third with a 75 followed by Nokomis of Newport’s Alex Grant (78).

Jade Haylock of Leavitt claimed the girls’ individual championship for the second straight year with an 8-over-par 80. Teammate Alexis McCormick was three shots back and Gardiner’s Dakota Lovely was third with a 97. Mount Desert Island’s Carlina Leonardi and Old Town’s Charlotte Blanchard each shot 103, and Hermon’s Veronica Chichetto was sixth at 107.

In Class C, Maranacook’s margin of victory was nine strokes as it posted a 46-over-par 334. St. Dominic Academy of Auburn was second with a 343. Completing the top five were Dexter (348), Fort Kent (359) and Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln (372).

Owen Moore of Pittsfield’s Maine Central Institute shot a one-over-par 73 to garner the individual title by one stroke over Wyatt Folsom of Maranacook.

Carson Prout of East Machias’ Washington Academy was tied for third with Trevor Dolbier of Rangeley, as each shot a 76. Spruce Mountain of Jay’s Alex Grimaldi and Garrett Kendall of St. Dom’s shot 77s. Mattanawcook’s Brayden Irish (78), Dexter’s Chase Farnsworth (79), Fort Fairfield’s Michael Bruce (82) and Dexter’s Ben Bourgoin (83) rounded out the top 10.

Another MCI golfer, Jillian Plamondon, won the girls individual title by three shots over Maddy Prokopius of North Yarmouth Academy. Plamondon shot a 92.

Reese Beaudoin of Monmouth Academy was third with a 100 followed by Bucksport’s Elsa Theobald (107), Mattanawcook Academy’s Abby Theriault (108) and Winthrop’s Riley Fyfe (108).