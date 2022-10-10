The Bangor High School girls soccer team suffered its first loss to Brewer since 1992 in a 1-0 shutout nine days ago in Brewer.

It wasn’t about to lose another one to its archrival on Monday night in Bangor.

The Rams received a first-half goal from sophomore attacking midfielder Teaghan Atherley and a second-half score from junior forward Lily Chandler to highlight a dominant performance in a 2-1 victory at Cameron Stadium.

Brewer made things interesting by scoring against the run of play with 12 minutes left when hard-working senior midfielder Jordan Doak redirected a thigh-high pass from Lauren Vanidestine behind Bangor goalie Emma McNeil.

The Rams had a lopsided edge in possession and they controlled the game from the opening whistle.

The Witches defended valiantly in front of standout goalkeeper Bella Tanis but rarely had the ball in the attacking third, especially in the first half, as the tenacious and motivated Rams won nearly all the 50-50 balls.

Tanis turned in a superb performance, making several terrific diving saves among the 13 she finished with to keep her team within striking distance.

Bangor had 33 shot attempts to Brewer’s 13. McNeil had two saves.

Bangor’s Lily Chandler and Brewer’s Lexi Furrow race for the ball during a game on Oct. 10, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Brewer played better in the second half and had a few scoring chances but Bangor defended well after the Brewer goal to nail down the valuable victory.

“We played very well together as a team. We found the rhythm we’ve been looking for,” said Bangor senior left wing Anna Connors, who had a number of dangerous bursts down the left wing that were usually followed by crosses that created scoring chances.

Bangor improved to 5-1-4 with its third straight win while the Witches fell to 7-3-1 and had its winless streak expanded to three games (0-2-1).

Brewer coach Phil Turmelle said they made some adjustments at halftime that enabled his Witches to have more possession in the second half and spend a little more time in the attacking third.

“Bangor played really well. We worked harder in the second half. It was a hard-fought game. We got a great game out of Bella (Tanis),” Turmelle said.

Bangor coach Andrew Varisco said he liked his team’s energy level and its passing game, both long and short passes.

“They did well setting each other up,” Varisco said.

Atherley opened the scoring with 16:15 left in the first half by converting a neat little pass from Emmie Streams, who slid the ball over to the sprinting Atherley in the middle of the penalty area.

Atherley cleverly directed the ball with the inside of her right foot past the left side of the onrushing Tanis.

“[Olivia Scott] hit it to Emmie and Emmie had two people on her. I was already making that run in behind so she was able to just slip it to me so I could finish,” Atherley said.

Pivotal play: Chandler gave the Rams some valuable breathing room and scored what turned out to be the game-winner with 26:29 remaining.

Scott gave her a perfect diagonal through ball as Chandler scampered down the left wing, got behind the Brewer defense, and broke in alone on Tanis before tucking it into the far corner.

“I knew [Tanis] would come out at me as hard as possible so I tapped it around her left side,” Chandler said.

Big takeaway: Bangor is starting to play up to its potential after a five-game winless streak (0-1-4). Connors, Streams, Scott, Atherley and Chandler are dangerous on the attack and have also been tracking back to help out on the defensive side of the ball.

Tanis is a top-notch goalkeeper who gives the Witches the opportunity to beat anyone. The back line is well-organized but the Witches need to generate more offense if they are going to make a deep playoff run.

Up next: Bangor hosts Edward Little of Auburn on Tuesday at 6 or 7 p.m. while Brewer entertains undefeated Brunswick at 6:30 p.m.