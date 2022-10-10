The University of Maine’s field hockey and women’s soccer teams extended their unbeaten streaks on Sunday with wins on the road.

The field hockey team, ranked No. 22 in the nation, shut out Providence College 3-0 in a non-conference game for its ninth consecutive win, while the soccer team rallied with a pair of second-half goals to edge Vermont 3-2 in an America East contest and extend its unbeaten streak to four games (3-0-1).

The field hockey team is now 10-3 overall and has won 10 of its last 11 games.

At Providence, Poppy Lambert scored her team-leading 14th goal of the season to give the Black Bears a 1-0 lead in the second period before Sydney Meader and Chloe Walton notched their seventh goals in the third quarter.

Mia Borley finished with five saves to pick up the win while Asia Porter made 10 saves for the Friars, who are now 5-8.

Lambert opened the scoring with a blast from the top of the circle off a penalty corner setup. Tereza Holubcova and Madisyn Hartley had assists.

Another penalty corner produced the second goal as Meader tipped in a Lambert pass.

Walton scored after pouncing on a loose ball in the circle.

UMaine had a 22-9 edge in shot attempts.

In Burlington, Vermont, Florida Gulf Coast transfer Emma Schneider tied it with 16:54 remaining, and Abby Kraemer scored her second of the game to win it 4:25 later as the soccer team improved to 7-2-3 overall and 3-0-2 in America East.

Emma Donovan assisted on both goals.

Kraemer’s penalty kick staked UMaine a 1-0 lead 13:37 into the game.

It was her third goal of the season.

But Vermont took a 2-1 lead when Kate Bossert picked up her sixth goal off a Sydney Remington setup at the 52:31 mark, and Nicky Constant produced her second off a Jill Brody assist at the 72:10 mark.

It took just 56 seconds for Schneider to score her first goal for the Black Bears before Kraemer broke the deadlock.

Kira Kutzinski made four saves for the Black Bears, and Erin Murphy had six stops for Vermont, which is 4-7-2 and 0-3-2.

UMaine attempted 18 shots to Vermont’s 10.