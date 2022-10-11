Hospice of Southern Maine is pleased to announce a new member of its board of directors. Additionally, several new employees have joined the organization.

Moya Elliott has been named to HSM’s Board of Directors. Elliott is an SVP, senior wealth advisor at Wilmington Trust, N.A. She is a member of the Maine Estate Planning Council and serves on the Maine Bankers Association’s Trust Committee.

Kelly Blanchette joins HSM as a bereavement services manager and end-of-life educator. Blanchette has worked as a child life specialist for nearly 20 years. She has a master’s degree in thanatology and has been certified in the field through the Association of Death Education and Counseling.

Heidi Campbell joins HSM as its annual fund and events coordinator. She has over 15 years of communications, marketing, and nonprofit experience and is the director of Team Kyle Foundation 5k as well as a Wish Grantor for Make A Wish Maine. She is a resident of Saco.

Janice Albert (Freeport), Marianthe Andrews (Scarborough), and Jenna Caswell (Wells) join HSM as registered nurses.

David Gant joins HSM as a chaplain. Gant has extensive experience utilizing his pastoral expertise to support patients and families and most recently served as Lead Chaplain at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lauren Miller joins HSM as a hospice aide. She is a nursing student at the University of Southern Maine and spent three years working as a CNA/CRMA at Bartlett Woods Retirement Community. She is a resident of Cumberland Foreside.

Margaret Ross joins HSM as a nurse practitioner. She is a certified APRN-CNP and Family Nurse Practitioner. Most recently she worked as a nurse practitioner with Intermed. She is a resident of Portland.

Kristen Stevens joins HSM as a transitional care nurse. Stevens has over 27 years of experience in care management and palliative/hospice care, including nine years spent in a previous role at Hospice of Southern Maine. She is a resident of Portland.

Taylor Watts-Hall joins HSM as a bereavement support counselor. She is a licensed clinical social worker in the states of Maine and Massachusetts with experience working with patients in a variety of settings, ranging from the Boston Children’s Hospital to the Maine Medical Center Weight and Wellness Program. Most recently she worked as an oncology social worker at Central Maine Medical Center. She is a resident of Freeport.

Hospice of Southern Maine is actively hiring for additional positions; interested applicants can visit http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/careers for a full list of openings.