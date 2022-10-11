HOULTON, Maine — A landmark stopover in Houlton is no more.

The Visitors Information Center, a popular stopover for walkers and snowmobilers thanks to its proximity to Interstate 95, was demolished Tuesday morning to make way for a tractor and automobile business.

Ben Adams, general manager of Priority Auto and Tractor as well as its companion company Houlton Power Sports, said Tuesday that the demolition was the first phase in what will bring a brand new facility for Priority Auto and Tractor.

For decades, the Maine Bureau of Tourism Visitor Information Center on Ludlow Road served as a place for people to get information about events and services offered in Aroostook County. It also served as a rest area, including bathroom facilities, for travelers since it opened in 1982.

“We are building a new 14,000-square-foot facility for Priority Auto and Tractor,” Adams said. “This will be a retail sales and service facility for both automotive and tractor.”

The business is located at 382 North St., across the street from Houlton Power Sports.

The Visitor Information Center was relocated to a temporary spot in Houlton’s downtown over the summer. The state is still looking for a more permanent location.

With a large, sprawling parking area, tractor-trailer truck drivers could often be found utilizing the space to catch up on sleep before continuing their journeys. Snowmobilers also use the vast lot in the winter to park their trailers while visiting the area.

The log cabin-style building was once owned by the Maine Department of Transportation and maintained by the Office of Tourism, and was considered a tax-exempt parcel of land. But in 2011, the Maine Department of Transportation announced it was considering closing the facility in order to save money.

For years, the town of Houlton maintained the Visitors Information Center through a “Governor’s Deed” from the state. The town did not own the property, but the Office of Tourism was allowed to remain in the building as long as the town of Houlton covered the cost of maintaining the facility.

Oftentimes, the town received grant money to help fund the building’s maintenance, which was estimated at $40,000 per year.

A public hearing was held in December 2020, with several people saying they wished to see the building remain as a tourist information center.

But in April 2021, the Houlton Town Council gave up its claim to the property with a 4-3 vote, allowing the state to sell it to Scribner Hill LLC, the parent company of Houlton Power Sports and Priority Auto.

Once the property became a commercial venture, it was no longer considered tax exempt. The current property of 8.67 acres is assessed at $763,500, according to the town’s property tax maps.

With the new location, Adams said he would introduce automotive and tractor service, something not available due to limited space at the business’ current spot.

A crew from J. McLaughlin Construction of Houlton was on site Tuesday morning for the demolition. Owner Josh McLaughlin said there were no surprises uncovered during the demolition phase, and noted that the structure was well-built.

Once the demolition is complete, construction of the new facility will begin. A spring grand opening of the new facility is anticipated, Adams said.