AUGUSTA, Maine — Early voting began in Maine on Tuesday morning, just under a month from a major Nov. 8 election with control of the Blaine House, the 2nd Congressional District and Legislature at stake.

Maine’s system of early voting relies on absentee ballots that are made available to local clerks roughly 30 days from Election Day. Since Indigenous Peoples Day fell on Monday and closed municipal offices, this was the first day that Mainers could vote in person in cities and towns.

In Bangor on Tuesday, lines were steady with people voting and the phones were lighting up with some confused about voting deadlines, said Samantha Badershall, the deputy city clerk.

Maine allows no-excuse absentee voting. You can request a ballot using the state’s online form or making a request at your municipal office. The cutoff to vote in person via absentee ballot is Thursday, Nov. 3, unless special circumstances exist.

If you are requesting a ballot now, the state advises allowing seven to 10 days to get your ballot. The deadline to get your ballot back to the local clerk is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can track the status of your ballot request — from when your local clerk receives the request to when they receive your ballot — using this online tool.