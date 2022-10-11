A Vienna man is missing.

Michael Holmes, 71, was last seen leaving a Town Road residence on Thursday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Holmes planned to go to Winthrop, but he hasn’t been seen since by his family, Moss said Tuesday.

Holmes, who suffers from cognitive issues, was described as a white man, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Moss said Holmes doesn’t have a cellphone, and it’s unclear what we was last wearing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 911 or the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at 207-624-7076.