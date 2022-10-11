SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland City Council is expected to discuss ending the sale of flavored tobacco products during a workshop Tuesday.

Portland, Brunswick and Bangor have already banned the sale of flavored tobacco products. Bangor’s ban will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Portland and Brunswick’s bans went into effect on June 1.

“The evidence is overwhelming that flavored tobacco products are marketed and geared toward youth, with the intent of creating a whole new generation of smokers,” Flavors Hook Kids Maine Campaign Manager BJ McCollister said. “These tactics by tobacco companies are simply not okay. Three Maine communities and nearly two-thirds of likely voters have chimed in and said that the health and safety of our kids are more important than tobacco profits, and we’re hopeful that we will see the same result in South Portland.”

Flavors Hook Kids Maine expects a city council vote on this issue in the coming weeks.