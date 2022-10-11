Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to sweep across the state at the end of the week, bringing down what is left of the fall foliage.

A cold front is expected to build on Wednesday, sweeping heavy rains across the westernmost part of the state and moderate to heavy rains across the eastern part of the state through Thursday and Friday, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

While the heaviest rainfall is expected in New Hampshire and along the state’s western border, moderate to heavy rainfall and gusts up to 35 mph are expected in Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties starting midday Thursday and extending into Friday, according to the NWS Gray office.

Maine is highlighted for the threat of heavy rain on October 14th. https://t.co/6loEmIgL9h — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) October 11, 2022

Wind gusts, paired with steady rain, will likely knock down most of the fall foliage that has reached its peak, leading to clogged storm drains and potential for flash-flooding.

Steady rain is also expected in the Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, Down East Maine and the southernmost part of Aroostook County, along with strong gusts of wind on Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the NWS Caribou office.