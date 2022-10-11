John Bapst (10-0-1) 2, Presque Isle (5-6-1) 1

In Presque Isle, Dawson Kinney Scored with 4 minutes remaining in the first half with an assist from Breygan Mahan to give the Wildcats a 1-0 halftime lead.

Jon Pangburn scored for John Bapst 9 minutes into the second half. Ellis Columber scored the game winning goal off a pass from Kyle Sidaway with 10:38 remaining in the game.

Presque Isle goalie Michael Langley finished with 16 saves on 20 shots, while John Bapst goalie Matt Fitzpatrick made 2 saves on 3 shots.

Presque Isle will host Caribou next and John Bapst will travel to Ellsworth.