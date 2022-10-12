EAST MILLINOCKET — In an effort to fund several necessary building improvements, Christ the Divine Mercy Parish launched a capital campaign on Oct. 1. St. Martin of Tours Church opened in 1970, while St. Peter Church was dedicated in 1966.

“We are excited that the diocese accepted our request to improve St. Martin of Tours Church, St. Peter Church, and our parish center,” said Gert Campbell, business coordinator for Christ the Divine Mercy Parish, of which the churches and center are a part. “These renovations will be done in phases.”

At St. Martin of Tours, located on 19 Colby Street in Millinocket, the parking lot will be repaved and the roof and exterior of the church will be repaired. The front doors will be replaced, and the bell tower cross will be fixed and lit. Several windows and areas of siding will also be replaced with possible insulation enhancements as well.

At St. Peter Church, located on 58 Cedar Street in East Millinocket, the parking lot will be reduced and repaved, the interior ceiling will be repaired, the outside fiberglass will be resurfaced, and bricks around the church will be fixed or replaced depending on need.

The flat roof of the parish center will be rebuilt into a pitched roof, energy efficient windows will be installed, existing siding will be cleaned, and eves and sections without siding will receive it.

“We have already finished external roof work at St. Peter as well as improvements in the kitchen of the parish center,” said Fr. Dominic Savio, HGN, administrator at Christ the Divine Mercy Parish. “We completed the roof dome, upgraded the lighting, completed damage repairs in the utility room, and installed a heat pump.”

Projects will be reassessed on an annual basis to ensure that no repair is overlooked.

The goal of the capital campaign is $400,000. The parish is planning fundraisers and a regular second collection starting in January to help raise money. Individuals and families who are able to support the cause can call the parish at 207-746-3333 or pick up an envelope in the back of either parish church.

“There is no donation too small,” said Gert. “We encourage everyone to give if they can. There is much to do and together, it can be accomplished.”