Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees announced today that Sharon Fusco will lead Maine Veterans’ Homes as chief executive officer effective Dec. 5, 2022.

“Sharon brings an extensive background and understanding of aging care policy and leadership, and approaches challenges with excitement, opportunity, and an innovative, strategic vision,” said Adria Horn, MVH board chairperson. “After a multi-month, nationwide search, we welcome Sharon as the first woman, non-veteran, and military spouse to lead MVH in the next chapter of its mission, caring for Veterans and their dependents across the State of Maine.”

Fusco most recently led Redwood in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, which specializes in providing therapeutic, educational, and vocational services to persons of all ages with disabilities. She holds a bachelor of science in business administration, with a specialty in economics from Auburn University and a master of human relations from the University of Oklahoma, specializing in organizational development and change management.



With her extensive experience in fiduciary oversight and operational efficiency, Fusco has successfully led efforts for several non-profit organizations to accelerate responsible growth and innovation through successful change management practices, interagency advocacy, and regulatory compliance. She has held executive leadership positions in health and human service organizations. Among these are Cancer Family Care, Council on Aging of Southwest Ohio, and Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center, now known as Easterseals Redwood, following a merger Fusco initiated.

Married to an Air Force Veteran of 26 years, Fusco has a direct understanding of the challenges that veterans and their families face and is committed to leading MVH through the growth and change that will effectively support Maine’s seniors for years to come.

“I am excited to return to services that serve older adults,” stated Fusco. “The fact that the mission supports those who gave up everything for our freedom is humbling. To work with an organization that offers the gold standard of care and a model for other states to follow is amazing. I can’t wait to get started!”

For more information about Maine Veterans’ Homes, please visit www.mainevets.org.

Maine Veterans’ Homes is a nonprofit organization providing quality care to Veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star parents at six Homes throughout Maine, located in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Machias, Scarborough, and South Paris. “Caring for those who served”, MVH is a Provider of Choice to Veterans and their families, offering long-term care, short-term skilled nursing, memory care, respite programs, rehabilitation, and therapy.