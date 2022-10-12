The last two weeks have been pivotal for Maine high school sports teams as they jockey for position in the standings with just weeks before playoffs begin.

Among the recent games was John Bapst Memorial High School’s 5-0 victory at Foxcroft Academy, undefeated Hermon High School’s 3-1 defeat over Old Town and the annual Festival of Champions cross-country race in Belfast.

Edward Little vs. Brewer boys soccer

Clockwise, from left: Brewer’s Jed Kilpatrick goes up for a header with Edward Little’s Tudum Monday in a soccer game on Monday afternoon in Auburn; Brewer’s Charles Brydges looks on during a soccer game at Edward Little on Monday; Brewer’s Andrew Hodgins battles for possession against Edward Little in a soccer game on Monday in Auburn. Credit: Adam Robinson / BDN

Foxcroft Academy vs. John Bapst boys soccer

John Bapst senior Hunter Clukey heads the ball in the boys class B soccer game at Foxcroft Academy Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Clockwise, from left: John Bapst’s Kyle Sidaway (#17) and Foxcroft Academy’s Carlos Rodriguez go up for a header in the boys class B soccer game at Foxcroft Academy Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Bapst won the game 5-0; John Bapst’s Garrett Fletcher (right) and Foxcroft Academy’s Carlos Rodriguez go up for a header in the boys class B soccer game at Foxcroft Academy Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022; John Bapst sophomore Oscar Martinez receives the ball during first half action of the boys class B soccer game at Foxcroft Academy Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

John Bapst’ Kyle Sidaway (#17) and Foxcroft Academy’s Kyle Jankunas fight for the ball during the boys class B soccer game at Foxcroft Academy Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Clockwise, from left: John Bapst senior Hunter Clukey heads the ball in the boys class B soccer game at Foxcroft Academy Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022; John Bapst’ Kyle Sidaway (#17) and Foxcroft Academy’s Kyle Jankunas fight for the ball during the boys class B soccer game at Foxcroft Academy Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022; John Bapst defeats Foxcroft Academy 5-0 in the game at Foxcroft Academy Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Old Town vs. Hermon girls soccer



Ellie Williams of Hermon chases down a ball against an Old Town player on Sept. 29, 2022. The Hermon Hawks won 3-1 and extended their regular season winning streak to 52 games. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

Lyndsee Reed of Hermon takes a free kick on Sept. 29, 2022, against Old Town. The Hermon Hawks won 3-1 and extended their regular season winning streak to 52 games. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

Michaela Saulter of Hermon dribbles the ball down the field on Sept. 29, 2022, against Old Town. The Hermon Hawks won 3-1 and extended their regular season winning streak to 52 games. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

The Old Town High School girls soccer team comes together during a game against Hermon on Sept. 29, 2022. Hermon beat Old Town 3-1. Credit: Seth Poplaski / BDN

Festival of Champions

Left: Portland’s Nathan Blades races with Hampden’s Charlie Collins in the first mile of the boys seeded race at the 2022 Festival of Champions; center top: Charlie Collins of Hampden Academy finishes first at the 2022 Festival of Champions boys seeded race with a time of 15:38; center bottom: Ruth White battles with Anna Robinson during the first mile of the seeded girls race at the Festival of Champions; right: The starting line of the girls’ seeded race at the Festival of Champions. Credit: Adam Robinson / BDN

Brewer vs. Falmouth football

Brewer quarterback Ryder Goodwin scrambles out wide against Falmouth. Credit: Adam Robinson / BDN

