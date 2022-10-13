WATERVILLE — At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Waterville City Council will hold an open public input session to provide information and hear comments on Phase II of its Downtown Visioning Project. The project is looking at the geographic area bounded by Front St, College Ave, Elm St, Spring St, and a portion of Water St to develop a vision for its future development. The focus is on bringing about development and redevelopment that addresses the city’s housing, commerce, parking, traffic flow, public relaxation space, and leisure and entertainment needs for the foreseeable future.

The theme of the Oct. 18 session is “The Way Forward.” The city will share the project plan and timeline constructed by the project management team comprised of city and Colby College officials, and BBB project planning consultants. The plan lays out timeframes for neighborhood open input sessions throughout the city and specific dates and topics of participatory charrettes – all leading to an end product intended to be considerate of all input and beneficial to the community of Waterville.

This will be the last in a series of public input sessions held throughout September and October.

All are welcome to attend at The Elm, at 21 College Ave, or online via Zoom via a link on the city website.