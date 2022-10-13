A Caswell woman is facing up to life in prison after the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency discovered approximately 92 pounds of methamphetamine and four handguns at her home.

Nicole McLaughlin, 41, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced in a release.

McLaughlin faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life imprisonment and a $10 million fine on the drug charge, and up to 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine on the firearm charge.

On May 5, 2022, officers from the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a single-vehicle car crash McLaughlin was in and discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun in her vehicle, according to court records. Maine DEA agents investigated further and seized a safe from McLaughlin’s residence containing approximately 92 pounds of methamphetamine, four handguns, including one with an obliterated serial number, and documents bearing her name.

McLaughlin will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Maine DEA and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, with assistance from the Presque Isle Police Department and the Maine State Police.