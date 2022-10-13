To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call the new 988 three-digit hotline or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Suicide prevention services can also be reached at 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine — Officials say that human remains found last week in the park appear to be the result of death by suicide.

The remains were found Oct. 6 near the Fabbri Picnic Area on Otter Point, Acadia officials said. Maine State Police responded to assist the park in the investigation.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where investigators are working with the person’s family to confirm their identity.

Park officials declined to release additional details about the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the individual and all people struggling with suicidal feelings,” Acadia officials said. “If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call/text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.”