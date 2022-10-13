Heavy rainfall is expected to sweep across the state late Thursday evening and into Friday morning, prompting a flood warning that spreads across the state.

Two to 3 inches of rain could fall over a period of about 12 hours, with higher quantities possible in localized areas, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service. Up to 6 inches of rain could fall in the western mountains.

A soaking rain is on the way Friday and Friday night. Here is this morning's weather story.#MEwx pic.twitter.com/cgHq9rw52j — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) October 13, 2022 Significant rain is coming in tonight through tomorrow bringing 2-3 inches of rain for most areas with higher amounts across the mountains. Ahead of the font, gusty winds will be blowing up to 30-40 mph tonight and tomorrow with rain moving into the area by sunset. #NHwx #MEwx pic.twitter.com/22UvhBsCPs — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) October 13, 2022

Due to the high quantity of precipitation, flash flooding is likely, with fallen leaves and other debris expected to clog storm drains and increase risk of flooding in urban areas. Road washouts are also possible, and travelers are warned to exercise caution when on roadways,

High wind gusts are also likely, with the possibility for fallen branches and power outages overnight on Thursday. Forecasters expect southeast gusts of 20 to 30 mph, with isolated gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Rainy conditions are expected to continue through Saturday, although only 1 or 2 inches of rainfall are expected over the remainder of the weekend.