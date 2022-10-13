Cooper and Ace Flagg will be playing this weekend in the third annual Geico Top Flight Invite in Las Vegas, Nevada, but you can still watch the tournament in Maine.

The twin brothers are competing for the Florida Eagles, the fall team affiliated with Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. While Montverde doesn’t officially begin until its first preseason game against Umatilla on Nov. 15, the Florida Eagles will be playing on Friday against Air Nado (Nevada).

Cooper and Ace Flagg burst onto the Maine high school basketball scene last winter with Nokomis High School, leading the Warriors to a 21-1 record and a Class A state championship.

The Flagg brothers went on to play AAU basketball for Maine United in Nike’s EYBL league, garnering national attention and leading Cooper Flagg to be ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2025, according to ESPN.

This summer, the Flagg brothers transferred to Montverde Academy to further their basketball careers. Montverde has won back-to-back championships at Geico Nationals.

All Friday and Saturday tournament games will be streamed on ESPN+. The top-ranked Florida Eagles play No. 8 Air Nado at 9 p.m. ET Friday.

On Saturday, the two consolation games will be played at 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., followed by the first semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. and the second at 9:15 p.m.

The Sunday games will air on ESPN2, including three showcase games at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. before the championship game at 9 p.m.