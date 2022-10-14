The 13th annual Joy to be Bald event will be held in two parts this year to benefit two local recipients, Lisa Mosher and Pete Lovejoy. The first event was held Monday, Oct. 10 at Dockside Restaurant in Belfast and the second will be Sunday, Oct. 16 at Lori’s Café in Liberty.

Lisa was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, is recovering from surgery and has just begun radiation treatment. She is the owner of Dockside Restaurant where the first event will be hosted with a pulled pork dinner.

Pete is a student and accomplished athlete at Belfast Area High School. He was diagnosed in February with a rare form of liver disease called Hepatocellular Carcinoma. He has had five months of chemotherapy at Northern Light in Brewer and is currently receiving immunotherapy at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

The event to support Pete features a bake sale and homemade goods sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., walk-a-thon at 1 p.m. followed immediately by head shaving at 2 p.m., which will take place at Lori’s Café, 504 Belfast-Augusta Road in Liberty. Registration for the walk-a-thon begins at 12:30 p.m. and leaves from Lori’s Café walking to Marshall Shores and returning. This will be an outdoor event, featuring locally made pies, breads, whoopie pies, home canned goods and much more.

What began in 2010 as a dare between Café owner Lori Mayer and a patron who offered to donate money to a mutual friend if Mayer agreed to shave her head, has grown into an annual event to offer financial assistance to local people battling cancer. The event still bears the name of the original recipient and dear friend, Joy Mehuren, who succumbed to lung cancer in 2011.

Additional details and information can be found on Facebook at https://facebook.com/joytobebald, via email lorim63@live.com or by phone to Lori Mayer at 207-589-4141 or Sue Totman at 207-322-2567.