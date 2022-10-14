A police officer in the western Maine town of Mexico shot a man late Thursday night after the man confronted officers with a weapon, according to Mexico police Chief Roy Hodsdon.

The man, Daniel Tibbetts, 22, was injured in the shooting and is expected to survive, Hodsdon said.

The shooting happened after Mexico police officers responded to a domestic disturbance late Thursday night at 87 Roxbury Road in Mexico, Hodson said Friday morning. An armed man confronted officers who had arrived at the scene, the chief said, and Mexico police officer Dustin Broughton shot at Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was brought to Rumford Hospital with gunshot wounds and was later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland for further treatment, the chief said.

This is the second time in about a year when Broughton has shot someone while on duty.

Last year, Broughton shot Matthew Marston, 29, during a confrontation on U.S. Route 2 in Dixfield. Marston later died after shooting himself, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

Broughton has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting by the attorney general’s office.