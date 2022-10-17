SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Award-winning writer and mixed media artist, Annaliese Jakimides, will teach a writing workshop at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the museum. She will use pieces from the Gilley’s permanent collection and visiting exhibits to spark inspiration and creativity for students, a technique called “ekphrastic writing.”



“Ekphrastic writing can be analytical, deep and playful — but more than anything,” says Jakimides, “it provides an endless stream of possible entries into writing. love the way ekphrastic writing opens doors I didn’t see.” Students will write a few short pieces, have opportunities to read their work, and leave with “handouts, ideas, rough starts, and, likely, new work.”



Winner of the Acadia Prize in Poetry, Annaleise Jakimides has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize, and named a finalist for the Maine Literary Awards in both Poetry and Nonfiction. She raised a family in northern Maine, growing almost all their food and pumping water by hand. In addition to working with urban environmental justice organizations and international arts groups, she has developed humanities programs for schools and discussed life through the lens of children’s literature in a variety of settings, including prisons, community centers, and libraries. Cited in national competitions, her poetry and prose have been included in many journals and anthologies, and broadcast on Maine Public and National Public Radio.



This event is in person and costs $25 for non-museum members and $20 for members. Space is limited. To register, please visit http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.