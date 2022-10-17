Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

People have a choice to make on Nov. 8. Rep. Jan Dodge is running for reelection to the Maine Legislature representing Belfast, Belmont and Northport. Dodge has knocked on more than 3,000 doors talking to many constituents about their issues and concerns. As one of her drivers on her door-to-door campaign, I saw for myself the knowledge and active listening that Dodge brings to her work. She has already served two terms in the state House and is ready to continue to serve at a high level on day one.

Dodge has received endorsements or high legislative scorecard grades from the Sierra Club, Maine People’s Alliance, Maine Education Association, Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund, Maine Conservation Voters Action Fund, AFL-CIO SEIU Local 1989 (Maine Service Employees Association) and the Wabanaki Alliance. These reflect the breadth of her work on behalf of constituents.

People can vote absentee prior to or in person on Nov. 8. I’ll be voting for the candidate who has deep ties to this community, who has a track record to be proud of — Jan Dodge.

Linda Garson Smith

Belfast