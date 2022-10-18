STONINGTON — Opera House Arts is excited to announce a Halloween Masquerade on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Stonington Opera House. Opera House Arts is partnering with #ProjectNextGen, a group dedicated to sharing events, programs, and resources for the next generation of Deer Isle-Stonington.

Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for guests under 17. Partygoers can join a scavenger hunt for all ages. Beer, wine, signature drinks, baked goods, and popcorn will be available at concessions. Bad Daddy, an original rock and blues band based out of Chicago and MDI, will play. There will be performers dressed in costume interacting with guests, and a photo booth to immortalize the evening.

Bad Daddy’s sound is a geographical brew of Chicago and coastal Maine where he’s a celebrated yacht designer. His style is gritty — a crunchy compression of classic blues and dank, sticky roots rock. That sound continues to anchor themes in his new record, “It’s a Mad, Mad Bad Dad World” — including its kickoff single, “Pork Pie Hat.” A sound like its different blues and rock elements shaken together in a modern cocktail of feel good, soul-filled tunes that groove and move.

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington, Maine. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.