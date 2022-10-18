Machias Savings Bank announced today the recipients of the third round of grants in its year-round “YES!” Grant program, designed to support nonprofits and charitable organizations across the state that are helping to move Maine forward. Over the course of 2022, the “YES!” Grant will provide $100,000 to organizations that refuse to take ”no” as an answer to helping others succeed.

Machias Savings Bank has awarded $5,000 grants to each of the following organizations:

– Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute

– Agassiz Village

– The Sanctuary at Maple Hill Farms

– The Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals

– Junior Achievement

During this round of voting, people from around Maine were encouraged to vote for their favorite nonprofits in Kennebec, Androscoggin, Oxford, Cumberland, and York counties. The recipients listed above received the highest number of votes from participants.

The bank has already awarded $50,000 in grants to organizations in Maine’s Northern/Downeast and Coastal Regions this year, and will award an additional $25,000 to local nonprofits each quarter. Quarter 4 is open to those in Central Maine and voting will begin on Oct. 31.

“Each round of voting we’re blown away by how many individuals show up to rally around the nonprofits in their communities,” said Melissa Denbow, VP, community experience manager at Machias Savings Bank. “This is another fantastic round of recipients that we’re proud to support.”

More information about the “YES!” Grant can be found online at http://www.movingmaineforward.com/yesgrant.