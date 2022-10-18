PORTLAND — All are welcome to gather for a special evening featuring a national speaker, prayers for those who are and have suffered from addiction, and community on Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Peter Church on 72 Federal Street in Portland.

Morning Star Recovery will host Susan Conroy, a Catholic author, speaker, and EWTN personality, who will speak about her time working and becoming friends with Saint Teresa of Calcutta in India and the lessons of love she took from the experience.

The evening will begin with Mass at St. Peter at 5:15 p.m. After the Mass, Susan will lead the Rosary for all those affected by addiction. Susan will then offer her presentation in the parish hall followed by a free reception.

Conroy made her first trip to Calcutta to work with the Missionaries of Charity in 1986, and her experiences are chronicled in her first book “Mother Teresa’s Lessons of Love & Secrets of Sanctity,” which was written with St. Teresa’s own blessing and approval. She went on to write eight other books and has served as a host for EWTN programs, including a miniseries entitled “Coming to Christ,” which was filmed on the coast of Maine and in view of Mount Katahdin. Conroy travels across the world to speak of her experiences and to encourage joy-filled service to those in need of mercy.

Morning Star Recovery is a non-profit organization in Westbrook which helps people to recover from drug addiction through a 12-step program and to reconcile with God through Catholic sacraments and spirituality. At Morning Star Recovery, participants live together in a recovery residence for men and are led through the process of recovery while discovering or rediscovering the Catholic faith at their own pace. Participants do not need to be Catholic, only open-minded. The goal of the organization is to provide a God-centered, strong, recovery atmosphere for residents to heal spiritually and properly discern where God is calling them to. Morning Star also works with those living outside of the recovery residence.

For more information about the event, call 207-773-7746.