ELLSWORTH — You enter the darkened theater and are met with an ominous silence only broken by distant screams of terror. What’s happening beyond the doors? So many questions. The important one is – will you survive?

Terror Theater 2022 is the fourth Grand haunted experience. Last year, Terror Trail haunted the forests of Woodlawn museum but with an exciting construction project going on it was time to come back home. Terror Theater is uniquely Grand with a volunteer creative and performance team working together to build a world where fear is more than “jump scares”. Where chills and thrills start as an uncomfortable tingle and grow to a visceral feeling of dread. Where more than one person wets their pants to keep the record going strong for the fourth straight year.

Thursday, Oct. 27 7- 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 4-7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person (not recommended for children under 12), Reservations required, tickets are sold online only.

Want to do the scaring? Volunteers are still welcome! Email Kim Fitch at KFitch@grandonline.org.