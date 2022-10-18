The body of a Vinalhaven man who was last seen last Thursday was recovered by a diving team on Tuesday.

Owen Adair, 31, of Vinalhaven, was last seen by his family on Oct. 13, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Fish and Wildlife. Adair was reported missing yesterday afternoon, after his family found his ATV near Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.

A search of Folly Pond was initiated on Tuesday morning, and Adair’s body was located at around 12:15 p.m., Latti said.

Adair’s body has been sent to the state’s medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted.