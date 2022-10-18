The body of a Vinalhaven man who was last seen last Thursday was recovered by a diving team on Tuesday.

Owen Adair, 31, of Vinalhaven, was last seen by his family on Oct. 13, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Fish and Wildlife. Adair was reported missing yesterday afternoon, after his family found his ATV near Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.

A search of Folly Pond was initiated on Tuesday morning, and Adair’s body was located at around 12:15 p.m., Latti said.

Adair’s body has been sent to the state’s medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.