The Bangor Daily News and CBS News 13 will be hosting a debate between Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage at 7 p.m. Monday, just under two weeks from Election Day.

It will be the second televised debate between the longtime political rivals. The Democratic governor has led her Republican predecessor in scant public polls so far in an election defined by a clashing group of issues including the economy, abortion and education.

Independent Sam Hunkler, a Beals doctor, is also running and has been prospectively invited to the debate, but he has not met a qualifying threshold of winning 5 percent support in a public poll. He will be allowed to participate if he clears that mark by Monday.

The media outlets will host a Facebook Live preview going over the themes and key arguments in the election at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday featuring CBS News 13 anchor Gregg Lagerquist and Michael Shepherd, the BDN’s politics editor. Watch it here at that time.

Send us the questions you would ask Mills and LePage at elections@bangordailynews.com.