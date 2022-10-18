It’s rare for a defensive end to lead a team in tackles in a game. It’s even rarer to have two defensive ends wind up as the top two tacklers.

But that was the case during the University of Maine’s 38-28 Colonial Athletic Association win over Monmouth University on Saturday during UMaine’s Homecoming weekend.

Junior Khairi Manns had a career-high 11 tackles, of which two were for lost yardage, and had 1.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble that eventually led to a touchdown as he punched the ball out of Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett’s hands and safety Shakur Smalls recovered it at the Monmouth 22-yard line. Graduate student defensive end Jamehl Wiley added seven tackles, three for lost yards, and 2.5 sacks.

UMaine now has 14 sacks in its first six games, two more than all of last season when the Black Bears went 6-5.

“Khairi has gotten better throughout the season,” said UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens. “He has a role within our defense and has owned that role. He had been coming in on third down but we’re also using him on first and second down. He made a real heads up play to punch the ball out.”

Manns was named the conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Stevens added that Wiley has been battling health issues through the spring and summer and that his ability to rush the passer was a big victory for him.

“I was excited to see that and he did it at times when we needed it,” Stevens said. “I’m proud of him and how he has stuck with it this season.”

Stevens was pleased with his team’s defensive effort that also included a 39-yard interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Kahzir “Buggs” Brown.

“The guys up front ran to the ball well. We played good team defense. We tackled well. They certainly got some yards but we were able to get some timely stops and takeaways as well,” Stevens said.

UMaine gave up 404 total yards to the Hawks but held their rushing game to an average of just 3.2 yards per carry compared with their 6.6 average entering the game.

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore, whose 0-6 Seawolves (0-4 in the conference) will entertain the 2-4 Black Bears (2-1 in CAA) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., has been impressed with UMaine’s defense.

“They have an aggressive defense. They run to the ball really well,” Priore said. “They’re always physical.”

Offensively, UMaine racked up 355 yards including 181 through the air and 174 on the ground. The Black Bears averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

“We were effective in each area,” Stevens said. “Finding ways to do that each week is the challenge.”

He said they tried different running plays until the team settled in and found what it liked.

“That has to be the approach every weekend. We have to find ways to move the ball. We certainly have the players to do that and we have to put them in the right positions,” Stevens added.

Seven different players ran the ball, with Freddie Brock leading the way with 68 yards on 10 carries.

Stevens and his Black Bears won’t take the Seawolves lightly, despite their record.

“They’re a tough team. They’ve played a really competitive schedule. All the teams they have played had winning records when they played them,” Stevens said. “We know we are going to get their best.”

Stony Brook has a freshman quarterback in Charlie McKee who has completed 58.1 percent of his passes.

“He is certainly coming along. I have been impressed with his composure and ability to play right away in the CAA. We will have our hands full,” Stevens said.

Stony Brook has had injury problems at the running back position and is averaging only 10.3 points per game.