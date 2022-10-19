A campus-wide nonperishable food drive to benefit the University of Maine Black Bear Exchange food pantry will be held Nov. 1 to Dec. 16, sponsored by UMaine Auxiliary Enterprises and the Green Campus Initiative.

Donation boxes will be located in the University Bookstore, Bear Necessities Fan Shop, Bear’s Den, Hilltop Market, in the Hilltop and York dining halls and at the Children’s Center locations. In addition, collection boxes will be in residence halls in conjunction with Clean Sweep, the residence hall donation campaign led by the Bodwell Center for Service and Volunteerism and the Green Campus Initiative.

Black Bear Exchange has specifically requested nonperishable food donations of boxed cereal, oatmeal, peanut butter or nut butter, jelly or jam, tuna fish, and macaroni and cheese.

All food donations benefit the Black Bear Exchange, which provides support to students and other members of the UMaine community. Proceeds from Clean Sweep benefit the food pantry and other Bodwell Center volunteer initiatives.

Donate three items in the University Bookstore or Bear Necessities Fan Shop collection boxes to receive a 30 percent discount coupon for the purchase of one regular-priced item through May 2023. Bookstore hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Bear Necessities Fan Shop is open noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, and during home ice hockey and football games.

In 2021, the Black Bear Exchange distributed 57,000 pounds of food to 3,610 visitors, according to Lisa Morin, coordinator of the Black Bear Exchange. The 2021 food drive brought in 808 pounds of food for the food pantry.

“We believe that by supporting the UMaine community, we make a difference through actions,” said Richard Young, executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises, which oversees all units participating in the food drive. “Every year, this food drive brings in more and more support for this important organization on campus. They support our UMaine community and we’re proud to support them.”

UMaine Dining, an Auxiliary Enterprises unit, contributes weekly to food recovery which also supports the Black Bear Food Exchange. Leftover food from the two dining halls as well as the Bear’s Den is repurposed safely into meal-sized kits that people who use the exchange can pick up when they stop in for a food distribution.

For more information about the food drive, contact Deb Bell, debra.bell@maine.edu.

Information about the Black Bear Exchange food pantry, including instructions for requesting support, is available online at umaine.edu/volunteer/bbe.