HOULTON — Katahdin Trust Company, a local community bank founded in 1918, serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, was recently named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. This survey and awards program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the state’s best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. In a great sign of progress, Katahdin Trust moved up to 27th overall in the Medium Company Category, up nine spots from 2021.

“I am so proud to share that Katahdin Trust has been named one of Maine’s Best Places to Work for a fifth consecutive year!” said Jon Prescott, president and CEO of Katahdin. “In today’s very competitive labor market, this recognition demonstrates that we are very serious in creating a working environment that is dedicated to individual growth, teamwork and collaboration. I want to thank our employees for everything they do to exceed our customers expectations and encourage anyone looking for a new career to come join our community banking team.”

The bank has nearly 180 employees throughout Maine with 16 branch locations, a commercial heavy equipment financing office, and an administration and operations center. In addition to its culture centered around professional growth and community involvement, Katahdin also offers an excellent employee benefits package and family-friendly policies. Benefits include performance-based incentives; 401(k) plan with bank matching options; paid time off for holidays, bereavement leave, and sick, vacation, and personal time; a college tuition reimbursement program; and an employee stock ownership plan.

For possible job openings in areas such as retail, commercial, human resources, marketing, accounting, or technology, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Careers and apply online.

The Best Places to Work in Maine was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management – Maine State Council (MESHRM) and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include: Mainebiz, The Maine State Chamber of Commerce, and Maine HR Convention. The 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49), medium (50-249), and large (250+) U.S. employees.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 employees working in Maine;

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in the state of Maine; and

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics and was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience and was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group manages the overall registration and survey process in Maine, analyzing the data and using their expertise to determine the final rankings.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com or contact Jackie Miller at 717-323-5237.