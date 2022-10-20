A 14-year-old boy suspected in a stabbing in Bangor earlier this week has been arrested.

The teen, whose identity hasn’t been released, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, according to Bangor police Sgt. Jason McAmbley.

Another 14-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to his abdomen about 7:22 p.m. Tuesday on Langley Street between Mitchell Street and Bolling Drive, McAmbley said Thursday.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police failed to locate the suspect during an initial search, but found a BB gun believed to have been involved in the assault near the scene, McAmbley said.

The suspect was arrested later on Wednesday and taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.