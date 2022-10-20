The Maine high school hockey season is set to begin in less than two weeks, but there’s still no contract between the Maine high school hockey officials and the Maine Principals’ Association.

On Tuesday, the Maine high school hockey officials rejected the MPA’s latest contract proposal. As of now, the MPA is not canceling the season.

This past spring, the MPA officials advisory committee issued a new contract proposal for all high school officials that included pay increases over the three-year deal, with hockey and lacrosse officials choosing not to sign the contract. Hockey officials say the sport should be treated differently due to the high expense for equipment, travel and the special skill set needed to properly officiate high school games.

In a letter sent out to schools Wednesday, the MPA stated it would not open up negotiations in the middle of a contract year but would be willing to approve a one-year contract for ice hockey and then have conversations about other factors that might influence fees.

The officials are asking for $90 per varsity game. Right now, Maine high school officials are getting $82 per game.

Close to 1,500 Maine high school hockey players are desperate to have a season, especially after some lost a full year due to the pandemic.

Now athletic directors are trying to figure out exactly how to have a season with proper officiating.