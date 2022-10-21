PORTLAND, Maine — Exit 45 on the Maine Turnpike will be closing as crews demolish old barrier toll booths.

The Maine Turnpike Authority says the on-ramps and off-ramps at the Maine Mall Road exit will shut down Friday at 9 a.m.

They’ll reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone who drives in that area should plan on using nearby exits during the closure.

Once the old barrier toll booths are removed, the MTA says the next step will be to demolish the old bridge that carried traffic over the mainline. That work will not require closure of the plaza but will involve nighttime stoppages on the mainline and is likely to happen mid-November.